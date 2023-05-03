A day in the life of BBQ food truck owners in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Mouthwatering dishes will soon return for Volume One's Food Truck Friday in Eau Claire's Phoenix Park, but what's it like to own and operate one?
Amy Sevier is hammering a stake into the ground to display a sign for Big Papa BBQ. After the generator is up and running, she and her husband Herbie begin smoking the mac n' cheese and the meat and chopping it up.
"We show up two hours before every event," Herbie mentioned.
But he said prep work begins even earlier.
"It (the meat) goes on a smoker all night so a lot of the times I'm up off and on throughout the night checking on the meat."
With a rig this big, Amy said it's always risky getting from point A to point B.
"The time from when we leave our base kitchen to the time we get to the site is always the worst for me. We're always just hoping and praying that we get there," Amy said. "We're essentially a restaurant on wheels and so the thing that is probably the most stress for us is we really don't want to disappoint either the customers or the business owners who have invited us."
In the summer, the truck can get toasty.
"It's fun, but it does get hot. It gets real smokey on the back," Herbie said as he laughed.
"If it's 70 degrees out here, how hot do you think it gets in there?" reporter Katrina Lim asked. "Probably 100," Herbie chuckled.
Big Papa BBQ is based out of Howard Township in Chippewa County, and this is its second year operating.
"I really enjoy it. I worked at a job for 19 years that I loved, but this is a lot better," Herbie said.
Despite the travel worries and hot days, Herbie and Amy said the customers make it worth it.
"Even though you're working in here, you're with people on days they're having so much fun, so it's just a delight to be able to serve," said Amy.
"This is like a life-long dream that I always wanted to do," said Herbie.
Big Papa BBQ is one of many food trucks that will be at the first Food Truck Friday of the season happening Friday, May 5th.
Other trucks that will be at Phoenix Park on Friday include Live Great Food, Dhimiters, Tasty Trolley, Island Vibe, iPierogi, Cheesy Boys, Big Papa BBQ, Frybread Factory, Dolce Ragazzi, and Ramone's Ice Cream.
