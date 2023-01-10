A&W opens in Altoona, first customer plans to order "everything"

ALTOONA (WQOW) — The wait is over — A&W is officially open in Altoona. The popular fast-food restaurant opened for business at 10 a.m. Tuesday, after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9.
Local community leaders — including the mayor — spoke about how excited Altoona is to welcome the restaurant to River Prairie Drive. Outside, a line of people was waiting to be the restaurant’s first customers.
The line included Jacob Berman and Brett Sack, two friends who camped out there overnight. When asked what they were so excited about, Berman replied, “Cheese curds.”
Berman also said he planned to order "everything" once the doors opened. He went on to explain that everything includes “burgers, cheese curds and root beer floats.”
Unsurprisingly, Berman and Sack were the first two official customers through the door. The pair was treated to lunch on the house for their efforts, and each of them was gifted a set of A&W collector’s mugs.