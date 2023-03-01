Adoption fees waived for barn cats, roosters at Eau Claire shelter

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There is an opportunity for your feline or feathered family to grow for free, as the Eau Claire County Humane Association is currently waiving fees for barn cats and two roosters.
The barn cat program there is nothing new, but right now they have about 12 feral cats available for adoption. These are cats that are not suitable for life inside a home but will happily tend to any vermin problems in exchange for a warm, secure and dry barn or building to live in.
"Whether they're not finding enough food or they're just cold with the changing weather, we have more of those than we normally have, and so that's tying up a lot of our space and our cages for the adoptable cats that really want to be in a home," Karen Rabideaux with ECCHA said . "It's just causing a little problem with flow right now. "
Also up for adoption right now are two roosters. They were brought in as strays in the span of a week. They are named cream cheese and wonton. And as good as they sound together, the two roosters actually do not get along.
If you want to adopt a feral cat, or one of the roosters, the link to the adoption page can be found here for the cats, and here for the roosters.