After 25 years in role, Chippewa Falls chamber president to retire

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After 25 years of leadership, the head of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is retiring.
Mike Jordan announced Monday he will retire by the end of the year. He first joined the chamber in 1997.
“Over the past 25 years, it has been a privilege and a pleasure to work for an outstanding organization in a great community. I’m proud of what we have been able to accomplish over the years and the direction our community is going," Jordan said in a press release.
The chamber board has formed a committee to conduct a national search for its next president.