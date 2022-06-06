Air Show explains why Blue Angels performance was cut short

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley Air Show took to social media Monday to explain why the Blue Angels had to cut their Sunday performance short — a decision that left some fans disappointed.
In a post on Facebook, the Air Show said weather and safety were the biggest factor.
The pilots chose to shorten their show after take off because of low cloud ceiling and limited visibility. Air Show officials said the Blue Angels made the decision and they were just as disappointed as the fans that they couldn't fly.
They also explained that moving the performance was not possible because the team operates under such a strict schedule.
Basically — it just wasn't safe for the performers or the spectators for the Blue Angels to continue. Click here to read the Air Show's full statement.