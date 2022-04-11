Alcohol Awareness Month: Say no to the stigma, yes to help

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) – April is Alcoholism Awareness Month, and as much as we love our beer here in Wisconsin, experts say it’s important to know when recreational drinking crosses the line into dangerous territory.
Corina Fisher, a clinical social worker with the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls, said there are some clear red flags you should look out for.
"Binge drinking, or drinking to that point of intoxication," Fisher said about spotting alcohol abuse warning signs. "They might be more prone to drinking in the morning, that early morning wakeup, 'I need a drink to get started in my day.' Also, we see it when people are using alcohol as their main coping strategy."
Fisher added that the pandemic has caused many to turn to alcohol as a go-to coping mechanism, and drinking alone has also gone up. She encourages anyone living with alcohol addiction to ask for help and refuse to live in fear of the stigma surrounding alcohol abuse.
If you or someone you love is struggling with alcoholism, but not sure where to get help, Fisher said consulting your doctor is a great place to start.