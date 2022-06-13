 Skip to main content
Altoona Center of Boys and Girls Club opens its doors

  • Updated
  • 0
Boys and Girls Club Altoona Center opening

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Opportunities are expanding for those interested in becoming a member of the Boys and Girls Club.  The Altoona Center held its grand opening Monday morning.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley opened its doors for summer programming for second through fifth graders.

The program has the capacity to serve 50 club kids daily, and director of resource development Angela Payne said all 50 spots filled up quickly with brand new participants.

Summer programming at the Altoona Center goes from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The club provides fun, safe, structured activities that help kids focus on academic success, healthy lifestyles, and good character.

The Altoona Center is located within the Altoona Intermedia School on Bartlett Avenue.

"We just wanted to make sure that there was a significant need here and that everybody would be excited about coming to club," Payne said. "It's just a great fit for us. Like I said, we have a great partnership with the Altoona School District and all of the staff. Everyone has been amazing so right now, this is the perfect fit for us."

Although all the spots are currently full, Payne still encourages families to apply in case a spot opens up for the summer or later in the fall.

The club will provide after school programming during the school year along with select full days when school is not in session.

Monday's grand opening is just the first step to multiple expansion projects, including ones in Menomonie, Eau Claire, and Chippewa Falls.

For more information, go to cvclubs.org or call the Altoona Center at 715- 838-7357.

