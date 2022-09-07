Altoona city council to discuss potential smoking ban in city parks

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona city councilors are set to discuss whether or not to ban smoking in city parks.
According to the city council agenda, they will discuss whether to ban smoking in all parks or only specific ones. They will also talk about whether or not to have designated smoking areas. Police chief Kelly Bakken will be there to talk about how this sort of ban might be enforced.
City administrator Mike Golat said the topic came up because they are also in the process of renewing cigarette vendor licenses, and they wanted to think about what they could do as a city to help curb smoking in the community.
Golat said they want to be thoughtful about how they go about this potential ordinance, which is why they are beginning with the public discussion at Wednesday's council meeting.
He said the next step, if councilors decide to move forward, would be to draft the ordinance and discuss it with the parks department.