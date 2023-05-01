Altoona container park businesses announced; park will be called "The Yard"

ALTOONA (WQOW) - After months of anticipation, we now know what businesses will fill Altoona's future Container Park.
Seven businesses battled for five open spots, recently pitching their ideas to a panel of local business owners and to the city council. The winning businesses include a pub, three restaurants, and a retailer.
The selected pub is Iron Horse Saloon. The restaurants are Beast and Bonito, which will serve pan-Asian-inspired food. Authentic Mexican food will be found at Ne-Ne's Taco's. Another restaurant will be EJ 2, who will offer seafood options.
As for retail, Coulee Boutique will have women's clothing and accessories while offering personal care and gift items.
The park, which will be referred to as "The Yard" in honor of the city's railroad heritage will be built on Division Street.
The opening date for the park was delayed. Altoona city administrator Mike Golat said they've run into some issues designing such a unique space and they now hope it'll be open by fall or even next spring.