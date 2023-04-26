Altoona high schoolers planning for future at career fair

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Students at Altoona High School got to see what their futures could look like on Wednesday.
Freshman Railroaders got to meet with over 40 local employers at the high school's second annual career fair. They got to ask questions, try out interactive displays, and make new connections.
A range of employers and companies were there, from manufacturing and food service, to healthcare, to law enforcement and the military.
The day's main event: mock interviews. Each freshman had a mock interview with an employer at the fair. That's an experience Future Ready Learning director Sarah Radcliffe said is key to feeling prepared to achieve their goals.
"We want all of our students to be ready for what's next for them after high school," Radcliffe said. "We used to think of high school graduation as being the finish line for kids, and now we realize that it really is the starting line."
While the freshmen were at the fair, Altoona sophomores were out cleaning city parks, juniors were touring UW-Eau Claire and CVTC, and the seniors were at a leadership day.