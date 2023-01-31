Altoona kids get hands-on education with mobile STEAM museum

ALTOONA (WQOW) - It's full steam ahead as local elementary students celebrate Catholic Schools Week with some interactive fun.
St. Mary's Elementary School turned its parish hall into a mobile museum focused on STEAM education on Tuesday.
"STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics which allows our students to really grasp onto those content areas," said principal Carisa Smiskey.
Students could experience 12 STEAM-related hands-on exhibits from robots to gravity to 3D printing.
"All of the STEAM content areas are really where our world is going," Smiskey said. "It's important for them to have early experience to get their interest, to get them excited about math and science and technology and be able to help be the innovators moving forward."
The kids also seemed to be really interested in learning about engineering.
"Over there when she was talking about the arch, I learned that the top in the middle of the arch is the strongest part of it," said 5th grader Ellie Crow.
"I didn't know that many separate pieces could hold up to an arch," 5th Grader Oliver Frank said.
And just as much as they loved building the arch, they really loved knocking it down.
They also enjoyed seeing how electricity works with the plasma sphere and stringing together notes with the music maker.
"Science is just my favorite subject so I loved it," Ellie mentioned.
"Would you say that you'd like to have a grown up job one day in STEAM?" reporter Katrina Lim asked. Oliver responded, "Yeah."
Also as part of Catholic Schools Week, the Diocese of La Crosse is accepting 'thank a teacher' submissions from parents, students, and community members. If you'd like to share your gratitude, click/tap on this link.