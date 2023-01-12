Altoona officials seeking developers for land in ‘East Neighborhood'

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Development plans were discussed for a huge chunk of land in the city of Altoona.
What officials call the 'East Neighborhood' sits on 80 acres of city-owned property at the intersection of Highway 12 and County Road SS.
Plans for the area include mixed-use such as single or multi-family homes, parks and open space, and commercial and institutional buildings.
On Thursday night, the Altoona City Council considered how to approach the development. City officials want developers to submit proposals to build on that piece of land.
Altoona city administrator Mike Golat said part of the reason they want to develop the area is to help with the local housing shortage.
"We want to provide another quality neighborhood with quality public space for people to have fun," Golat said. "We also want to grow our tax base in order to continue to be able to provide good service to our citizens."
If you're a resident looking to give your input or a developer interested in the area, you can reach out to Golat by emailing him at michaelg@ci.altoona.wi.us or attend future public meetings.