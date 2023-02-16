Altoona police to install license plate cameras to potentially solve crimes faster

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona police hope some soon-to-be installed license plate cameras help them solve crimes more quickly.
The Altoona Police Department plans to install six license plate reading cameras around the city including the intersection of Highway 12 and Mayer Road near Kwik Trip, the River Prairie area, and near Spooner Avenue and Harvest Lane.
These solar-powered Flock Safety devices are motion-activated cameras that can be mounted on a light pole or traffic pole. They take a picture of the rear license plate as the vehicle passes, deciphering the plate into text.
"So we're able to search for vehicles or put out alerts that when vehicles go by, they (Flock Safety) can alert us that maybe it's a missing person we're looking for or a person we're trying to apprehend for a crime," said Sergeant Jake Henning of Altoona PD.
Altoona police say for other agencies, these cameras have cut the time in half to find vehicles from 10 days to five days, and that they would've been a great help in previous local cases.
"For example last year, we had a fatal hit and run in Altoona," Henning said. "It would've allowed us to have basically pulled all the license plates that drove by the camera that day or during a certain period and same thing with the homicide that we had last year (on Saint Andrews Drive) being able to track vehicles coming out of the city."
"The International Association of Chiefs of Police estimates that about 70% of crimes actually occurs with the aid of a vehicle," said Holly Beilin, a spokeswoman with Flock Safety. "So a license plate is possibly the most useful investigative lead that a detective can actually have."
Flock Safety officials said hundreds of law enforcement agencies around the state use their cameras to solve a variety of crimes from property-related ones to violent ones.
"Rice Lake Police Department has used this to solve crime. Green Bay, Wisconsin. Appleton, Wisconsin. Marathon County Sheriff," Beilin said.
Altoona officers also want to remind folks what they will not be used for.
"A lot of people might be concerned about the government surveillance aspect of things. These cameras don't take pictures of the people driving. They're not looking to identify the people necessarily," Henning said. "There's nothing that we're going to use them to enforce speeding or red light violations or anything of that nature."
Each camera will cost $2,500 a year to maintain its software and hardware.
After the permitting process is complete, police plan to install the cameras in a couple of months.