Altoona Police train for water rescues

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona police held a water rescue training earlier this week on Lake Altoona.
Crews not only trained to respond in the daylight, they also trained to prepare for possible night rescues. Officers were able to utilize a drone and boat to find distressed swimmers. They also have access to a helicopter spotlight and thermal tech.
Altoona PD said the summer swimming season is coming to an end. They urge you to use caution once the water cools and make sure to have those life jackets handy.