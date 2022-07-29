Altoona restricts hours of splash pad, asks residents to limit watering lawns

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The splash pad in River Prairie Park is now open noon to 4 p.m. daily until further notice as they city says water demand in high in Altoona. Previously, the splash pad was open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In a post to Facebook, city officials asked residents to water their lawns on Monday/Wednesday/Friday if they live at an odd numbered address, and Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday if they live at an even numbered address.
This is not a requirement like had been imposed last summer, but a recommendation, with the post stating they hope this can delay the need for an official water ban.
"As we enter the driest part of the season, our water system is showing signs of stress," the post read. "These irrigation guidelines are to ensure sufficient water levels for drinking and firefighting."
The city is working to have two new wells built to provide more water to the growing city.