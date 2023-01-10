Altoona School Board to consider putting $26M referendum question on April ballot

Weather Alert

.A band of light precipitation will move through the area tonight, bringing a period of light freezing rain which could mix with light snow at times. Accumulations of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but the freezing precipitation will make roadways and walkways slick and dangerous if untreated. The primary time frame for the precipitation will be from around 9 PM through 3 AM. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&