Altoona seeking applicants for new city council member

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The City of Altoona is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on city council.
Timothy Sexton will vacate his position effective July 29, 2022. His replacement will be appointed by the city council at a later date.
People wishing to apply must submit a letter of application and resume by 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 to the clerk's office at 1303 Lynn Avenue.
For additional information, contact City Administrator Mike Golat at 715-839-6092.
Applicants must live in Aldermanic District 5, Wards 9 & 10.