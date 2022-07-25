Altoona seeks loan to help with cost of new wells

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Altoona city officials say the city needs more water. So, they are taking steps to make that happen.
The state DNR announced that the city applied for the safe drinking water loan program. This program is for municipalities to receive low-interest loans for water-related projects. In Altoona's case, the water-related project is to build two new wells for the city.
"Altoona is growing very fast, so is the demand to have water," said Tina Nelson, Altoona's Finance Director. "So we need more water. So we'll drill some wells to accomplish that."
The project is estimated to cost $3.6 million, with the city paying $1.5 million from taxes and the loan paying the other $2.1 million. The loan will be repaid from the water rates over the next 10 years, and the water rate cost is not expected to go up.
The new wells will be located in east Altoona, one by the corner of Nine Mile Creek Road and Highway 12. The other well will be just south of Highway 12.
If approved, the wells are set to be completed in 2023.