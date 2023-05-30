Altoona Summer Reading Program open for registration

ALTOONA (WQOW) - If you need a break from the heat this summer, you can enjoy some fun activities at the Altoona Public Library.
Starting Tuesday kids, teenagers, and even adults can register for the summer reading program.
Other than reading, kids will see magicians, and balloon twisters. For teenagers, there will be workshops like jewelry making. For adults. an escape room.
The director of the library, Arin Wilken, said the main theme of this summer's program is 'All Together Now'.
"We're really trying to implement some things that are really going to get people collaborating and working together," said Wilken. "We'll have a trivia night where you need you know four to six people and the puzzle race is going to be two to three people."
There is no deadline to register, but certain activities in the summer reading program will have limited space. If you are interested, you must register your kids in person. Teenagers and adults can call or email the Altoona Public Library.