Altoona voters reject $26M school referendum, elect school board members

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Residents in Altoona voted against a referendum that would have allowed the school district to purchase and remodel a building for early elementary schoolers.
The referendum was rejected in a 51% to 49% vote, with about 80 votes making up the difference.
The Altoona School District was seeking $26 million to purchase and remodel the National Business Institute building behind Altoona Family Restaurant. They wanted to convert it into an early elementary school for 4k, kindergarten, and first grade. It would have been able to accommodate 350 to 375 students. They also wanted to make changed to the main campus.
Also on Tuesday, Altoona voters elected two people to their school board, one being an incumbent and the other a newcomer.
The candidate with the most votes was Lauren Otto, with 36%. In second was incumbent Hillarie Roth. The third candidate Nicole Breed was also an incumbent, but only had 31% of the vote.