Altoona's plans for a container park move forward after unanimous council vote

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Plans for a container park in Altoona are moving forward with a unanimous vote at Thursday night's city council meeting.
As we reported earlier this month, two blighted properties on Division Street in downtown Altoona will be where the container park will go.
Using repurposed shipping containers, the park will include two small restaurant spaces, two small retail spaces and a beer garden. There would also be a public plaza in the middle with a seating area and a stage.
The project is being largely funded by the $1.3 million 'neighborhood investment grant' Altoona received back in March.
The city hopes the project is done by next July.