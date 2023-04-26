Altoona's Solis Circle solar panel project complete

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Sunshine at Solis Circle in Altoona will now benefit residents' bills.
The city showcased their newly completed solar panel project at the residential complex, which provides 26 affordable housing units to residents.
The solar project got the green-light in February and installation was completed in early April. The housing complex has 136 solar panels that will provide renewable energy.
Since the solar panels will make the units cost effective, the long term goal is to keep rent low for residents.
"We're trying to make this a sustainable project and a project that will benefit residents of Altoona for generations to come," said Altoona city administrator Mike Golat.
Officials say the project will save over $283,000 on the city's electric bill for the next 20 years.