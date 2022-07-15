 Skip to main content
American flag mural unveiled at Markquart Motors

Kelsey Johnson

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - A local dealership is showing off its patriotism with the help of a local artist.

Markquart Motors unveiled a mural Friday, marking its second annual American Flag mural competition.

"I wanted to add the eagle, because that is another American staple, holding the olive branch, a symbol of peace," said Kelsey Johnson, the winner of the mural contest. "And I wanted to add the fireworks in because that was always my favorite holiday as a kid, and it symbolized always going with my father who is also an American veteran."

Johnson, a student at CVTC, took first, taking home $5,000 to put toward her education.

According to Markquart, the mural will be up for a year and then it will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to a local veteran's association. The auction for last year's mural will start Monday at noon and will close August 1 at noon.

