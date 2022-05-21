AMVETS holds fundraising ride for homeless veterans in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you heard some loud rumbling around Chippewa Falls Saturday, it may have been the AMVETS fundraiser ride.
American Veterans Club, or AMVETS, has chapters in several locations in Wisconsin. On Saturday, May 21, the chapter in Tomah visited the Chippewa Falls chapter, for an afternoon ride to raise funds for veteran causes.
“AMVETS mission is mainly to help any veterans that are in need," Tomah chapter member Don Vandermolen said. "We work with homeless veterans, at-risk veterans, hospitalized veterans. Veterans that need help getting their medical care through the VA system, we have ways of doing that. We also help with different food programs.”
Vandermolen added that the May 21 event was specifically for the purpose of raising funds for Klein Hall, which is a homeless shelter for veterans located in Chippewa Falls.