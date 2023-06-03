Annual dash fundraiser supports type 1 diabetes research

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Near the Sandbar and Grill in Chippewa Falls, 52 runners lined up to run 5 kilometers in support of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
The JDRF is a global organization that researches type one diabetes and advocates for those who have it.
This dash is important to the Sandbar as well as personal; three of its own employees have type one diabetes.
"So we got quite a bit of a group here of diabetics, so we try to push real hard to support this and keep everybody educated and keep everything moving," said Colton Nelson, the race coordinator.
This year's event has about twice as many people running as the first year it was held, so event officials say it's gaining traction.
After the race, the runners got a free bloody mary from the Chippewa Distillery and a light lunch.
If you would like to donate to the JDRF, click here.