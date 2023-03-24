Annual race car show revs up in Menomonie

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- An annual race car show is going on this weekend in Menomonie.
The Red Cedar Speedway race car show and expo runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Fanetti Ice Arena, next to the raceway.
This is the 50th racing season at the Red Cedar Speedway and racers use the car show to show off the vehicles they'll use this season. You can stop by and see cars from all classes of competition before they race in April.
In addition to the car show, there are activities for kids and an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Brent Creaser, vice president of the speedway, said the show is a fun way to get ready for the racing season.
"There's plenty of fun for everyone. We've got everything from food, you stop by and grab a quick bite to eat, you can see the awesome race cars, you can see brand new vehicles that are in the dealership lots, you can see where you get started with racing. we've got the speedway here too," Creaser said.
Admission to the race car show is free. The racing season is scheduled to start on April 14, weather permitting.