Antique Emporium postpones closing, smaller space to open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Antique Emporium at the corner of Barstow and Main Streets in downtown Eau Claire is closing this summer, but it won't be gone for good.
"I'll never retire. I'm not a daytime TV guy," said Antique Emporium owner Hugh Passow as he chuckled.
Passow and his wife Marcell have done business at the Antique Emporium for over three decades, but after they sell it to the Pablo Group, they actually plan to move to a much smaller storefront on Water Street.
Passow still plans to sell a majority of the items in the store including paper items, books, dishes, and statues, but they'll downsize from their current 20,000 square foot location to a 2,000 square foot space.
"After 37 years of coming here every day and enjoying it, it's going to be kind of difficult. We've had a lot of fun along the way and we've met a lot of interesting people," Passow said. "That's going to change quite a bit. I'm going to have to get used to nine-foot ceilings instead of 15-foot ceilings."
Passow said they originally planned to move out by July 1, but since they still have a tremendous amount of merchandise, they will likely close around the end of July or early August instead. They also plan to have a few auctions before closing.
Everything is currently on sale in the historic building from 20% to 50% off.