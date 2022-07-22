Anyone can see Chippewa Falls history as Sunny Valley School House reopens for tours

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A historical building in Chippewa Falls will soon reopen and offer free tours after being closed due to COVID.
Before the pandemic, the Sunny Valley School House was open on Sundays for people to walk through, but starting next Tuesday, it'll reopen for guided tours two days a week.
According to "Go Chippewa County," the one-room school house was built in 1904 and was moved into Irvine Park in 1965. It was originally located in the Town of Wheaton adjacent to Highway 29.
Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry director John Jimenez said an intern has done research and offered to do the tours, so the department is excited to reopen this feature to the public again.
"They can compare and contrast to their current classrooms," Jimenez said. "I think it's an amazing opportunity just for, not only for kids to get that inside into what a classroom used to look like, but for adults and young adults to be able to experience that awareness, too."
The school house contains five rows of small desks, a water cooler, historical books and pictures, and several other items.
Sunny Valley will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. starting July 26.
The first tour starts at 12:30 p.m. and the second starts at 1:30 p.m. Reservations are not needed.