Area artists' works on display at Heyde Center

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Some stunning works of art from area artists are on display now at the Heyde Center for the Arts.
The Wisconsin Regional Art Program showcases artists across the area that non-professional artists and the work they do. This show gives them the experience of competing at the state level. Each piece will be judged and then the top will move on to a competition in Madison with other non-professional artists.
"A lot of people don't realize how active the art community is in the Chippewa Valley," said Val West Naber with the Wisconsin Regional Arts Program.
In this showcase you will see every kind of medium used including photography, acrylic painting, ceramics and more. The art is on display until Nov. 18.
Patrons of the art are invited to a reception on Nov. 5 to meet the artists and learn more about their work.
"We'd like them to come, meet the artists, enjoy conversations with the artists, and really feel the art community in the Chippewa Valley."
The reception will be from noon-4 p.m. with a silent auction and dessert and beverage bar. More information can be found here.