Area aviation school sees increase in students amid pilot shortage

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - While the country experiences a national pilot shortage, leading to canceled flights and other summer chaos, a local aviation school is experiencing a soaring demand in flight training.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects there could be about 14,500 pilot openings each year for the next decade, but it's unclear how many new pilots will be there to fill those jobs.
Connor Brown, a flight instructor with Gibson Aviation Services based out of Menomonie and Eau Claire, said retirement is partially to blame for our current pilot shortage.
"There's a mandatory retirement age of 65," Brown said. "A lot of people took early retirements during COVID. Airlines were offering pretty good retirement packages to try to help save some money so that kind of exaggerated a little earlier than normal."
In August 2020, Delta said about 17,000 employees, or 20% of its workforce, took buyout packages or early retirement.
However, locally in the Chippewa Valley, Brown believes a recent boost in students is thanks to the Chippewa Valley Air Show and the Top Gun sequel.
"It's been overwhelming. Our owner is like, 'Where are all of these people coming from?'" Brown said.
When Gibson Aviation started offering flight training and ground classroom instruction 10 years ago, they had one instructor, one plane, and five students.
"Now, we're up to six planes, 12 instructors, and about 60 students. In the last year, we've hired on seven instructors to keep up with the demand of people interested in flight training," Brown said.
However, it does take multiple levels of certification and countless hours of flight time to become a commercial pilot. Brown said regional airlines usual require 1,500 hours of flying, and legacy carriers like Delta, United, or American Airlines could require more.
"There are pilots coming up through the pipelines who are trying to get to the airlines. They're just building their hours right now," Brown said.
Student Lisa Sobotta of Arcadia is aiming for a private pilot license.
"It's definitely amazing to learn how to control an aircraft and just all the pieces that go into being a pilot from ground school to when you're with your instructor one-on-one in the plane. It's definitely a fun experience," Sobotta said.
To give a glimpse of what being a pilot is like, Gibson Aviation offers 30-minute discovery flights where you can take over the controls for a bit.
A discovery flight costs $75. If you don't want to fly with a commercial airline, Brown said there are other opportunities for aspiring pilots like being an air medical pilot, a corporate pilot for private jets, a sky diving pilot, a crop dusting pilot, or a flight instructor.