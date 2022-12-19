Area brush sites open for storm clean-up

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last week's snow was heavy enough to take down trees and their limbs, and now local municipalities are opening their brush sites to help residents with cleanup.
In Eau Claire, the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road opened on Monday, and will stay open until January 31 for the Merry Mulch tree recycling program.
The site is open during daylight hours at no cost to residents. City officials said in a news release that there will not be an attendant on site to help with unloading. They also ask that trees be free of decorations and lights.
In Altoona, to help with cleanup the brush site at the 800 block of Garfield Avenue will be open on Wednesday, December 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The site is available to Altoona residents only and is free of charge.
In Chippewa Falls, no notice has been given that the brush site will open early to help clear trees from the storm, but they are opening to accept Christmas trees starting on December 26. The Chippewa Falls brush site is located at 5 Bjork-Riverside Drive.