 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...A FEW INCHES OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THIS
EVENING...

Light snow is quickly developing across southern Minnesota and
spreading northeast. It will engulf all of central and southern
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin by this afternoon.
Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with the highest
totals from south central and east central Minnesota to northwest
Wisconsin. Significant impacts to the evening commute are
possible, so slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach
your destination.

Area brush sites open for storm clean-up

  • Updated
  • 0
Area brush sites open for storm clean-up

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Last week's snow was heavy enough to take down trees and their limbs, and now local municipalities are opening their brush sites to help residents with cleanup. 

In Eau Claire, the Green Waste Facility on Jeffers Road opened on Monday, and will stay open until January 31 for the Merry Mulch tree recycling program. 

The site is open during daylight hours at no cost to residents. City officials said in a news release that there will not be an attendant on site to help with unloading. They also ask that trees be free of decorations and lights.

In Altoona, to help with cleanup the brush site at the 800 block of Garfield Avenue will be open on Wednesday, December 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The site is available to Altoona residents only and is free of charge.

In Chippewa Falls, no notice has been given that the brush site will open early to help clear trees from the storm, but they are opening to accept Christmas trees starting on December 26. The Chippewa Falls brush site is located at 5 Bjork-Riverside Drive. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you