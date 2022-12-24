Area family suffers house fire on Christmas Eve

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - A Chippewa Valley family is without a home Christmas Eve due to a fire.
Township Fire and the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the house on Tower Drive, just off North Shore Drive late Saturday afternoon.
A News 18 reporter on the scene observed the fire was out by about 4:30 p.m. The reporter said the glass in the front door and window were shattered, but no other obvious damage was seen.
Tower Drive between North Shore Drive and Black Avenue were closed as crews worked on the scene.
