...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central and east central Minnesota and
northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Area family suffers house fire on Christmas Eve

Tower Drive Fire

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - A Chippewa Valley family is without a home Christmas Eve due to a fire.

Township Fire and the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the house on Tower Drive, just off North Shore Drive late Saturday afternoon.

A News 18 reporter on the scene observed the fire was out by about 4:30 p.m. The reporter said the glass in the front door and window were shattered, but no other obvious damage was seen. 

Tower Drive between North Shore Drive and Black Avenue were closed as crews worked on the scene.

This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates.

Tower Drive Fire 12/24

Tags

