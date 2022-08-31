Area Jehovah’s Witnesses to resume door-to-door ministry

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After suspending their work for 2.5 years due to COVID, Jehovah's Witnesses across the U.S., and right here in the Chippewa Valley, will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry on Thursday, Sept. 1.
"It's important for us to reengage with our neighbors. They know us for this work. We haven't stopped this work. We haven't disappeared. We haven't waned in our enthusiasm. We haven't waned in our love. And what we hope to bring them is a message of peace and comfort," said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesperson for Jehovah's Witnesses.
Jehovah's Witnesses have been preaching from house to house without interruption for more than 100 years through an economic depression, two world wars, and global unrest, but Jehovah's leaders say COVID-19 demanded a different response.
Officials said they paused door-knocking because they couldn't imaging bringing the coronavirus to their neighbors or back to their loved ones.
There are more than 150 Jehovah's Witnesses in Eau Claire and more than 400 in the Chippewa Valley.
Gabe Witt of Eau Claire was baptized as Jehovah's Witness in 2002 and is excited to preach to his neighbors face-to-face again.
"Finally a chance to interact with this community that I love again, and I get to spread a message of peace, which I'm really excited about," Witt said. "So I guess even though I'm anxious, my excitement way outweighs my anxiety. I'm ready to get back out there."
The return to in-person ministry coincides with a global campaign to offer a free, interactive bible study program available in hundreds of languages.
Officials say you can also download the free JW library app on Android and iOS.