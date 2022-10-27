Area law enforcement cracking down on drivers not wearing seatbelts

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Make sure you're buckled up before heading out on the highway.
Area agencies will be teaming up to crackdown on drivers who are not wearing seat belts. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office has received a $50,000 federal seatbelt enforcement grant that will help pay for the extra patrol efforts.
"Our goal as Law Enforcement is ZERO in Wisconsin when it comes to traffic Fatalities,” said Sheriff James Kowalczyk in a press release. "Lack of Seatbelt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt. It’s really pretty easy - buckle up, don’t drive above the speed limit, be attentive and don’t drive if you are impaired."
The extra patrols will start October 28 through November 1 in Chippewa County. The rest of the extra patrols for November will be announced at a later date.