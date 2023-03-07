Area restaurants celebrating first Chippewa Valley Burger Week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Restaurants in the the area will celebrate America's favorite sandwich with the first Chippewa Valley Burger Week.
From Mar. 17-26, 19 local restaurants will feature new special burgers and deals on old favorites.
This is the first year restaurants are participating. It is put on by Volume One and the Wisconsin Beef Council.
Joann Martin, event coordinator at Volume One, said the 10-day event helps promote local restaurants after many see a drop in business during the winter.
"It's celebrating burgers, everyone loves those, especially in Wisconsin," Martin said. "But really it's just to give our local restaurants some love, winter can be a little bit tougher time and now it is spring, or mostly spring. It's always a good time to celebrate our local restaurants."
Restaurants from Eau Claire, Altoona, and Chippewa Falls are participating in Burger Week. Click here for the full list of deals.