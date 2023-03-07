Area restaurants celebrating first Chippewa Valley Burger Week

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. * WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&