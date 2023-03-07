 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Area restaurants celebrating first Chippewa Valley Burger Week

Chippewa Valley Burger Week -MGN

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Restaurants in the the area will celebrate America's favorite sandwich with the first Chippewa Valley Burger Week.

From Mar. 17-26, 19 local restaurants will feature new special burgers and deals on old favorites.

This is the first year restaurants are participating. It is put on by Volume One and the Wisconsin Beef Council.

Joann Martin, event coordinator at Volume One, said the 10-day event helps promote local restaurants after many see a drop in business during the winter.

"It's celebrating burgers, everyone loves those, especially in Wisconsin," Martin said. "But really it's just to give our local restaurants some love, winter can be a little bit tougher time and now it is spring, or mostly spring. It's always a good time to celebrate our local restaurants."

Restaurants from Eau Claire, Altoona, and Chippewa Falls are participating in Burger Week. Click here for the full list of deals.

