Area students benefit from donated tools

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local nonprofit is literally giving students the tools they need to be successful.
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association (CVHBA) donated nearly $5,000 of tools to six different schools in western Wisconsin, in hopes of hammering home the importance of trade skills as a possible career choice.
"Putting those tools in the hands of the students, I'm hoping that it will inspire someone, and the CVHBA is hoping it will inspire them to think a little harder about those [trade] careers," Anthony Brooks a member of the CVHBA executive committee, said. "Maybe [they will] take that into consideration when they are going into schooling after high school. They have those tools in their hands, and they can actually get some exposure to them."
Schools in Augusta, Cornell, Durand, Fall Creek and Greenwood also received donations from the CVHBA. Area professionals also took time to speak to students about trade careers while dropping off the donations.
CVHBA donations over the last three years have now impacted over 1,500 students.