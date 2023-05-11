Area students show off dance skills at last Special Kids Day

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Thursday morning local students with disabilities showed off their dancing skills in Chippewa Falls.
Hundreds of area students and staff put on their dancing shoes for the annual Special Kids Day.
Some of our News 18 crew even made it out to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, jamming out with the kids and handing out awards.
Several students came all the way from Colby.
"What do you like about kids day?" asked Junitta Nikolai, a special needs paraprofessional with Colby Middle School.
"Dancing," said 6th grader Kayle Maganda Rojas of Colby Middle School.
Kindergartner Conrad Nelson of River Heights Elementary in Menomonie loves dancing on the shoulders of his buddy Bo.
"I think it's one of my favorite things to do. I mean I get to hang out with these guys all day," said Bo Noble, an 11th grader at Menomonie High School.
Tom Leuck started Special Kids day back in 1999 after he saw two kids in wheelchairs sitting on the bus.
"And I said, 'Aren't they coming?' And of course I knew nothing about those kids at the time. They said, 'No, they're going home.' I said, 'Well, why? Why don't they come in?' 'Because they can't eat pizza. They're tube-fed.' And that bothered me a lot. And that's all I thought about and talked about that day, about doing more, for more kids, and something for everybody," said Tom Leuck, chairman of the Special Kids Day Inc. board.
Creating something for everybody is what he did. The first Special Kids Day had about 40 people in attendance, while Thursday's event had more than 200.
But organizers said this will be the last one.
"I love having it," said Leuck. "It's just, every good thing comes to an end."
Leuck said he won't be able to host another Special Kids Day due to family obligations, but he's glad to have done it for decades.
Students came from multiple counties, including Eau Claire, Chippewa, Dunn, Clark, and Taylor.