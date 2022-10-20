Area students undergo SAFE training in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students Advocating for Excellence, or SAFE groups, were learning about mental health and healthy relationships.
On Thursday, area middle school and high school students participated in a day-long training session to learn about mental health concerns and substance misuse prevention.
"I think we face the challenge of trying to rebel against our parents, and vaping, and consuming alcohol," said Regis High School junior Preston Szepieniec.
"A lot of mental health issues have been very common, especially after COVID. There's also a rise in alcohol use," said Regis High School sophomore Bernie Falbo.
They also learned how to advocate for issues they are passionate about as well as how to improve the lives of fellow students.
One educator said these lessons are important because they can lead to advocacy and activism within their own communities.
"It's really important for youth to get involved in their schools just so that their voices are heard and also that they're able to speak up for other students," said Kate Kensmoe, a community health educator with Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention.
Students from Altoona, Augusta Memorial, North, Regis, and Fall Creek High Schools and Augusta Middle School took part in the advocacy training.
The last time SAFE training happened was 2019 before the pandemic.
Multiple students said they plan to apply what they learned.
"I want to spread awareness to make sure more people know about the dangers and the risks of overusing drugs and alcohol," said Fall Creek High School freshman Ellison Schroeder.
"Definitely spread awareness so more people know the risk and will hopefully not use it and spread the information themselves so more people will know the negative impacts," said Fall Creek High School junior Bethany Newcomb.
Thursday's session was hosted by the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention, and they plan to do another one with Eau Claire County students next October.