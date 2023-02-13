Arrest made in Chippewa Falls catalytic converter theft case

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An area man has been arrested after police say he stole more than a dozen catalytic converters.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm claims 33-year-old Brandon Gee stole 15 of the 16 catalytic converters reported stolen since January of this year.
News 18 reported last week that the city was experiencing a jump in theft cases for the car part, mostly on the East Hill area. Police said that in 2022, only 19 catalytic converter thefts were reported all year.
Charges have been recommended to the Chippewa County District Attorney's Office, with Kelm adding that the investigation is ongoing and additional suspects might be identified in the future.