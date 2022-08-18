Artwork on display for Menomonie Sculpture Tour

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - People can now enjoy eye-catching artwork during the Menomonie Sculpture Tour.
The Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitor Center worked with Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, which is now the largest sculpture tour in the nation, to procure six sculptures.
Spread throughout the city are pieces like a monarch butterfly in Wakanda Park, a bear at the Dunn County Historical Society, an egg sculpture in Wilson Park, and a harp at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts.
Officials said they wanted to have a tour of their own to boost tourism and community bonding.
"Public art is important to a community, and we installed them basically to bring both tourists and community members together," said Tammy Simon, tourism manager of the Menomonie Area Chamber and Visitor Center.
Some of the featured sculptures are from Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, but others are new including ones from local and national artists.
Depending on how the pieces are received by the public, officials hope to add more sculptures in the future.
The Menomonie Sculpture Tour is free and available to the public 24/7 on city streets and parks. To view a map of all the Menomonie sculptures, click/tap here.