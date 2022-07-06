As Lake Hallie grows, so does need for more full-time police officers in the village

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - Economic growth in Eau Claire continues to spread to suburban areas like neighboring Lake Hallie, but this suburban sprawl has the potential to stretch local police resources to their limit.
Lake Hallie police chief Edward Orgon says his department has been dealing with staffing issues since he became chief last August, resulting in a lot of overtime hours to make sure shifts are being filled.
"All of the officers have stepped up to the plate and have done a great job," Orgon said. "Picking up shifts, answering the calls, staying over, coming in early."
He said in years passed, Lake Hallie PD has been more of a stepping stone to other departments with full-time positions, but he said that approach no longer works.
"When a person gets hired part-time, they are looking for a full-time job," he said.
On Tuesday, the Village Board voted four to one to approve the creation of another full-time officer in Lake Hallie, while absorbing two part time positions. Orgon said this kept the price tag down to around $22,000.
"A full-time officer is vested in the village, vested in the police department and vested in their career," Orgon said.
Charlie Walker, the president of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, said the demand for more public servants isn't likely to taper off any time soon.
"The Eau Claire metropolitan statistical area is one of the fastest-growing in Wisconsin, and Chippewa County and Lake Hallie are a part of that," Walker said. "Lake Hallie is at the intersection of the 29 and 53 corridor. It's perfectly situated to take advantage of tourism, but also as people come through and stop off, you're going to see that more people traveling is going to show a higher crime rate."
Walker said the village has done a good job of keeping housing affordable as five new subdivisions continue to be constructed.
Add in new businesses like Valley Sports Academy and Menards, and it's no wonder why the police department has been stretched thin.
"This is going to take some of that burden off of them," Orgon said. "Because there will be another person, another officer there to help them and fill in those gaps."
Walker also shared that the economic growth in Lake Hallie has been right at 3% in recent years, and even with rising inflation he expects that growth to continue for the foreseeable future.
Chief Orgon said he plans to be proactive with adding more positions as necessary as the village continues to grow.