Athletic director Brad Ceranski hired as new Fall Creek superintendent

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - A new person will step into the role of Fall Creek superintendent.
This week the Board of Education officially hired Brad Ceranski as the new superintendent of the Fall Creek School District.
Ceranski has served as the district's high school principal and athletic director for the last seven years.
He said one of his goals is to continue the great work his predecessor has done.
He added his family lives in town, his kids go to school there, and he's honored to serve in a different capacity.
"It's a little bittersweet because I've really enjoyed being the athletic director and working with all the kids so closely," Ceranski said. "So it's exciting because it's a new role and new opportunities and a little different way to serve our community, but at the same time I really enjoyed what I was doing so it's exciting to move forward and learn a lot."
Joe Sanfelippo has served as superintendent for the last 12 years. He said it's time for someone else to lead after announcing his resignation in January.
"This has been the most incredible superintendent job and my advice to him would be just to lean in to those relationships because the people in this place are unbelievable," said Sanfelippo. "I've been so lucky to be part of it and to know that he's going to continue those conversations and those relationships."
Sanfelippo's last day is June 30. Ceranski's first day on the job is July 1.