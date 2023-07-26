ATVs, UTVs now allowed on most Dunn County highways

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - ATV and UTV riders now have more places to ride in western Wisconsin.
Dunn County highway commissioner Dustin Binder announced signage is now up, and ATV/UTV riders can use the majority of county highways. This adds about 400 miles of additional roads for riders to use.
The move comes after the Dunn County Board approved the measure in May. Previously, only a small portion of county highways were open to the vehicles.
According to Binder, County Highway B from state Highway 12/29 to state Highway 40 is still closed to ATV/UTV traffic. Additionally, he noted all state highways are closed to ATV/UTV traffic, and towns might have local rules for travel on their roads.
The ordinance says that vehicles need to ride on the far righthand side of the roadway and need to be equipped with lights and turn signals if used at night. Binder said hand signals for turns are okay during the day.