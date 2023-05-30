Augusta Area School District breaks ground on new additions

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Major changes are coming to the Augusta Area School District as a groundbreaking ceremony kicked off several changes for its aging campus on Tuesday, May 30.
Last November, Augusta voters supported two referendums that provided funding for the renovation of several buildings and also funding the construction of a new cafeteria for the elementary school.
Additionally — thanks to millions in donations from Augusta alumna Jennifer Bethke — an early learning center and auditorium will also be built.
According to Augusta's School District Administrator, Ryan Nelson, Tuesday's ceremony specifically celebrated the soon-to-be constructed early learning center.
"I think this is an exciting time," Nelson said. "I certainly think the addition of the early learning center will be a resource for many families within the community and perhaps beyond."
To fund these projects, around $50 million will be generated from the referenda. While the referendum money will be generated from taxes; approximately $7 million in donations were received from Bethke.
According to Nelson, students and parents are excited as the changes will impact everyone in the school district.