Augusta Area School District getting 3 new electric school buses for free

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - The Augusta Area School District will soon be sporting three new electric school buses, thanks to a federal grant.
According to a press release from District Administrator Ryan Nelson, the district was one of 19 Wisconsin schools chosen for the grant, which is through the Clean School Bus Program. It aims to replace diesel-engine school buses with zero or low-emission models.
Augusta will receive $1.18 million to purchase the buses and the grant does fund installing charging stations as well.
Nelson said this will spare the district $85,000-$90,000 per bus in purchase costs and will save $30,000 annually in fuel costs.
The new buses should be here by summer 2023.