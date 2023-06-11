Augusta dog treat shop getting ready to reopen after fire

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - A family-owned dog treat and coffee shop in Augusta is getting ready to reopen its doors 7 months after a devastating fire. Jennifer Hinze and her son Nick Napolitano started selling their homemade dog treats in 2018.
"First we called it Nicks Knacks Pet Snacks, but now we call it Nick's Dog Treats," Napolitano said.
Nick was born ten weeks premature and later diagnosed with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy. While in school he wanted to work, but struggled to get a job. Hinze wanted to change that.
"Nick has done an internship, and at the end of that internship, he was basically told that his production was not fast enough, so he did not get the job," she said. "So that is the biggest reason I am so glad I created this business."
They opened Nick's Dog Treats and Coffee Brew in downtown Augusta. But in November of 2022, a fire destroyed much of the inside.
"When we first had the fire, mom wanted me to come in and see it and I saw that it was really burnt down, and I didn't like it," Napolitano said.
"The whole entire place had to be gutted," Hinze said. "We weren't sure how much was going to have to be done, but the ceiling, the floor, all the walls, everything had to come out. All the machines had to come out, I mean everything had to come out, it was like down to just the studs."
Now, Nick's Dog Treats and Coffee Brew is getting ready to open its doors once again. Hinze said its her goal to grow the business and provide jobs for people with disabilities.
"About 80 percent of individuals with disabilities are not employed," she said. "So that is my goal to hire as many as I can, so we can lower that statistic."
For Jaidan Nugent, who works at the shop, and her mom Jeanine, the business provides friendship and support.
"I think being caregivers you sometimes can be very isolated and you can feel like you're kind of alone," Jeanine Nugent said. "So we've been able to even just outside of the shop, being able to support each other."
Hinze said the newly remodeled shop will be ready to go with the next few weeks, after some final plumbing and utility work is done. They'll be selling treats for dogs and humans and coffee with a new espresso machine.
"Everybody's been wonderful," Hinze said. "People love to come in and see Nick and see all of the employees, and they've just been very supportive. We love it."
In addition to the shop in Augusta, Nick's Dog Treats sell their treats online from their website and in 22 stores across Wisconsin.