...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 300 PM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 777.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
777.0 feet on 09/10/1938.

&&

Baby box ordinance approved in Chippewa Falls

  • Updated
  • 0
Chippewa Falls City Hall

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Not every mother has the means to care for a child, so a Chippewa Falls city council member wanted to make sure babies could be given up in a safe manner.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Chippewa Falls city council approved an ordinance allowing the creation of baby boxes.

According to Alderman Heather Martell, there have been a number of infant deaths in Wisconsin stemming from unwanted pregnancies over the years. The ordinance was drafted so that mothers in the area could anonymously and safely give up their baby rather than resorting to drastic measures.

The ordinance won't create a physical baby box, but instead, will allow nonprofits or other organizations to create their own baby boxes. They're typically found at hospitals or fire stations.

"The case that really spurred me on was baby Harper back in 2021," Martell said. "Teenage parents who gave birth in secret and the father ended up killing the infant."

Martell hopes that other Wisconsin cities and counties will follow suit with baby box ordinances of their own.

