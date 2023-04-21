Baby box ordinance approved in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Not every mother has the means to care for a child, so a Chippewa Falls city council member wanted to make sure babies could be given up in a safe manner.
On Tuesday, April 18, the Chippewa Falls city council approved an ordinance allowing the creation of baby boxes.
According to Alderman Heather Martell, there have been a number of infant deaths in Wisconsin stemming from unwanted pregnancies over the years. The ordinance was drafted so that mothers in the area could anonymously and safely give up their baby rather than resorting to drastic measures.
The ordinance won't create a physical baby box, but instead, will allow nonprofits or other organizations to create their own baby boxes. They're typically found at hospitals or fire stations.
"The case that really spurred me on was baby Harper back in 2021," Martell said. "Teenage parents who gave birth in secret and the father ended up killing the infant."
Martell hopes that other Wisconsin cities and counties will follow suit with baby box ordinances of their own.