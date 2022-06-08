Bathymetric mapping to measure sedimentation at area lakes, why too much sand is bad

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Volunteers are using science and sound waves to figure out how to fix the sand problem at Lakes Altoona and Eau Claire.
Studies have shown Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire have extremely high sedimentation rates, but no one knows exactly how high. That's where bathymetric mapping comes in.
On Lake Eau Claire, the Lake Eau Claire Protection and Rehabilitation District put in sediment traps over the last several years and cleaned them out annually.
The Lake Altoona Protection and Rehabilitation District put in a sand trap earlier in February.
"Now we're looking to see if those traps are doing what we think they're supposed to do, which is keeping the sand out of the lake and allowing some areas with heavy sedimentation to scour themselves out and open it back up again," said Mike Lea, chairman of the Lake Eau Claire Protection and Rehabilitation District.
In order to measure how quickly sand is filling in at both lakes, the two lake districts invested $30,000 to purchase equipment that uses sonar and satellite-based GPS to make bathymetric maps.
"You're actually measuring where the ground floor of the lake is. With that, you can determine the depth of the lake and how it changes," said Rob Zika, oceanographer and consultant to the lake districts.
On Wednesday, volunteers began training with classroom instruction on how to use the equipment, and then they went out on boats on Lake Eau Claire to practice measuring.
Eau Claire County provided one of the key pieces of equipment, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources gave the lakes a $2,000 grant for the project, and Beaver Creek Reserve is providing additional volunteers.
The partnership will save Lake Altoona and Lake Eau Claire tens of thousands of dollars in the coming years.
Officials said the Eau Claire River brings a lot of eroding sand and silt from banks upstream down to the lakes, and if they continue to fill up, our lakes can eventually disappear.
"There are several areas of that lake that you can't boat in anymore," Lea said. "Some residents can't get to the water anymore in their boats. There's even a boat landing on the south side of the lake that's not accessible anymore in a decent-sized boat. It's also starting to fill in some of the better habitat we have for fish habitat and waterfall, things like that."
"Plus the fact it would be detrimental to the lower Chippewa River because all of the sediment collected by each of these rivers would continue to progress into the Chippewa River and would create severe problems in Eau Claire," Zika said. "It would create severe flooding problems in Eau Claire and downstream."
Officials and volunteers plan to map the lakes two to three times a year.
Volunteers intend to map Lake Altoona on Friday. Mapping of Lake Eau Claire will follow.
The lake districts are also considering extending use of the equipment to other lakes in the county and are applying for grants to jointly buy water quality test equipment.