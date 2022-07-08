Beach wheelchairs available at two Eau Claire County beaches

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Back again this year beach wheelchairs are available for public use at two Eau Claire County beaches.
The chairs are available at Coon Fork Beach and at Lake Altoona Beach. According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, they can be used by anyone who would like assistance in accessing the beach and water.
Officials say a refundable key deposit is required and a waiver needs to be signed to check out the chair. To reserve a chair at Coon Fork Beach, call (715) 286-5536, and to reserve a chair at Lake Altoona Beach call (715) 834-9042.