Bloomer siblings to compete for charity on reality show

BLOOMER (WQOW) - A Bloomer brother and sister are getting ready to compete on a Youtube-based reality show for charity.
26-year-old Mitch Goettl and 31-year-old Samantha Bowe will compete on season seven of Live to Give - Minnesota.
"It's an annual charity event inspired by the hit reality show 'Survivor.' Just like the show, contestants will compete in physically and mentally grueling challenges," Mitch said.
Sam is playing for the Light of Life Foundation, which supports, educates, and brings awareness to thyroid cancer.
"Being a thyroid cancer survivor myself diagnosed at the age of 29, I just want to remind people the importance of checking your own necks and ensuring that you don't yourself have thyroid cancer," Sam said. "Hearing the cancer word, that big 'C' word, is scary for anybody."
Mitch is playing for the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Research Center.
"I spent a lot of time with my great-grandparents," Mitch said. "My great-grandfather was a World War II veteran. He taught me how to fish, and he eventually got Alzheimer's. And watching my great-grandma trying to keep up with him, to take care of him, was awful."
Now his great-grandfather's daughter has the very same disease. At first grandma would miss a lunch date, then the family worried she wouldn't make it home at night.
"If you know anything about Alzheimer's, it's a disease that takes everything and leaves nothing."
The two siblings and 22 other contestants are vying for a $6,000 grand prize that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
"How prepared do you guys feel?" asked reporter Katrina Lim.
Sam laughed before saying, "I'm not sure it's quite sunk in yet, but I think I have some time to prepare so hopefully I'll be better prepared come June."
Mitch responded, "Yeah, I feel the same way. I'm not really sure. I think I know what to expect, but I think it's one of those things where you don't really know until you're in it."
Mitch lives in Madison now, but he is originally from Bloomer like his sister.
Filming for season seven takes place in June and will air sometime in the fall. Between now and May 31st, each contestant must raise funds for their charity.
For a link to donate to Sam's or Mitch's charity, click/tap here.